BrightLearn - Silver's Asymmetric Trade and Financial Insights, an interview with David Morgan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The podcast, hosted by BrightLearn, summarizes an interview between Mike Adams and silver expert David Morgan on Brighteon.com, discussing rising interest in precious metals amid banking instability, global gold purchases by central banks, distrust in fiat currencies, potential CBDCs and societal pushback against "woke" agendas, while advocating for financial sovereignty and individualism.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.