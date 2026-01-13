Twin Shadow - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 601

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, the synthpop artist, Twin Shadow, shows off the gear that he and Blackpaw use onstage, while on tour with Neon Trees. Twin Shadow is currently supporting his newest album, Cadet.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - October 20, 2025
Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:39 Skip Intro
01:11 Guitar
02:24 Quad Cortex
03:02 Pedals
03:23 Bass Guitar
03:52 Synth
04:12 Rack
05:17 Microphone/Picks/In-Ears
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
