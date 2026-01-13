BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Twin Shadow - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 601
2 views • 1 day ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, the synthpop artist, Twin Shadow, shows off the gear that he and Blackpaw use onstage, while on tour with Neon Trees. Twin Shadow is currently supporting his newest album, Cadet.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Neural DSP Quad Cortex - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/VxzQgk

Fender Johnny Marr Signature Jaguar (USA) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JKejBN

Ernie Ball Super Slinky Electric Guitar Strings (9–44) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Xm0rWM

Fender American Professional II Precision Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6y013N

Ernie Ball Power Slinky Bass Strings (Purple Pack) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09En2L

Moog Grandmother Semi-Modular Analog Synthesizer - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXrAga

Novation Launchkey MIDI Keyboard Controller - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6y3x73

Apple MacBook Pro - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2abg2G

Ableton Live - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/vPG00N

Universal Audio Apollo Audio Interface - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4GOLLG

iConnectivity PlayAUDIO12 Playback Interface - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N91eeN

Shure PSM900 Wireless In-Ear Monitor System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yqJOOy

Ultimate Ears Custom Molded In-Ear Monitors - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/MAGkkN

Shure SM58 Dynamic Vocal Microphone - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mO9aaZ

Dunlop Tortex Orange Guitar Picks (0.60 mm) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qz500O


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - October 20, 2025

Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH TWIN SHADOW:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/twinshadow

Instagram - https://instagram.com/thetwinshadow

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Twinshadow


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

01:11 Guitar

02:24 Quad Cortex

03:02 Pedals

03:23 Bass Guitar

03:52 Synth

04:12 Rack

05:17 Microphone/Picks/In-Ears


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
digital tour busgear masterstwin shadowtwin shadow digital tour busdigital tour bus twin shadowtwin shadow gear masterstwin shadow geargear twin shadowtwin shadow rigrig twin shadowtwin shadow interviewinterview twin shadowtwin shadow bandband twin shadowtwin shadow musicmusic twin shadowgeorge william lewis jrblackpawtwin shadow synthpoptwin shadow new wavetwin shadow chillwavetwin shadow indie poptwin shadow pop rock
