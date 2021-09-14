© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophetic Poetry on "P"; Pelosi – Polluted, Poison, Pope, Pakistan, Praises
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • September 14, 2021
This prophetic word, given on July 16th 2021 at night 0:54 (though at night, yet not a dream)
It is more like a parody or poetry based on the letter "P"
Pelosi, Pope, Pollution, Power Players, Puppets, Pawns
Pakistan, Poland, Praises... and so on
You can decide whether it fit's more in the category of a poetry or a parody
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-16-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
It is more like a parody or poetry based on the letter "P"
Pelosi, Pope, Pollution, Power Players, Puppets, Pawns
Pakistan, Poland, Praises... and so on
You can decide whether it fit's more in the category of a poetry or a parody
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-16-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.