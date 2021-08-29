© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Rockefeller's Covid 2020-2023 Plandemic: Japan Rejects US Vaccines
Follow
0
Share
Report
131 views • August 29, 2021
On page 49 of the SPARS document, dated September 23, 2021, Japan rejects US vaccines and will make their own depopulation vaccine. Actual event took place on August 26, 2021 (1-month ahead of schedule). This plan was written in 2017 and has scripted what all players (countries) will do next (2020-2023).
New viruses (variants) lined up by the government: Lassa, MERS, Nipah, Rift Valley Fever, Chikungunya. Currently, the two being hyped are Delta and Lambda variants.
2:25:43 video can be seen at this link:
August 28th Emergency Broadcast! SPARS/Operation Lockstep Breaking News Update
https://banned.video/watch?id=612a9bf5d2536b7428eef620
New viruses (variants) lined up by the government: Lassa, MERS, Nipah, Rift Valley Fever, Chikungunya. Currently, the two being hyped are Delta and Lambda variants.
2:25:43 video can be seen at this link:
August 28th Emergency Broadcast! SPARS/Operation Lockstep Breaking News Update
https://banned.video/watch?id=612a9bf5d2536b7428eef620
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.