They Still Demand an "Orange Man Bad" Statement as Price for Conversation

My disaffected Democrat friend still demands that I issue an orange man bad statement as a token to enter into the conversation with him, which I refuse to, having been subjected to such demands over the Trump presidency and especially during Covid and BLM/antifa riot times. It's not for me to try to make someone feel better about how wrong they've been about everything and to acknowledge that some semblance of their reality might still hold sway.