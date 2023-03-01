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Is Turpentine A Toxic Paint Stripper Or Not?
Turpentine is seen by many as just a natural oil based paint stripper that is highly toxic and for this reason, should never be ingested and if this type of person that believes this finds out someone is taking it they freak out and say they are poisoning themself.
But is this true? Is Turpentine just a toxic paint stripper that should never be ingested at all or is it safe to consume and if so what benefits can it provide you with?
If you want to find out the truth on this subject and the answers to all of the questions and statements above watch this video "Is Turpentine A Toxic Paint Stripper Or Not?" from start to finish.
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