What One Dose Of Covid Kill Shot Did To This Lady

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At least she did not go get a booster. Doctor told her all of her injuries were "anxiety". Right. Had to be wheeled into the hospital for her heart problem and she was told it was "normal". I have lost all faith in medicine.
They are running expensive tests out the ass to try and figure out what could be wrong. Really?