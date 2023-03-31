O’Keefe Media Group Uncovers Potential MASSIVE Money Laundering into Political Campaigns

O'Keefe Media Group
March 28, 2023
The O’Keefe Media Group broke its first story investigating what appears to be a national plot to utilize senior citizens matching a similar profile as vehicles to launder millions of dollars into political campaigns.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RnKCPK_OACc
