O’Keefe Media Group Uncovers Potential MASSIVE Money Laundering into Political Campaigns
Published 17 hours ago |
O'Keefe Media Group


March 28, 2023

The O’Keefe Media Group broke its first story investigating what appears to be a national plot to utilize senior citizens matching a similar profile as vehicles to launder millions of dollars into political campaigns.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RnKCPK_OACc

investigationmoney launderingsenior citizensjames okeefemassiveprofileokeefe media grouppolitical campaignsnational plot

