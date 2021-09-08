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Big Pharma si violul omenirii
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52 views • September 08, 2021
Big Pharma incearca din toate puterile sa puna tot felul de tehnologii dubioase in corpurile noastre. Spuneti NU violului facut de catre marile companii farmaceutice!
Big Pharma is trying hard to put all kind of creepy technologies in our bodies. Say NO to the rape by Big Pharma!
Follow me on gab : https://gab.com/forgetwhite_rox
and gettr: https://gettr.com/user/forgetwhite_rox
Big Pharma is trying hard to put all kind of creepy technologies in our bodies. Say NO to the rape by Big Pharma!
Follow me on gab : https://gab.com/forgetwhite_rox
and gettr: https://gettr.com/user/forgetwhite_rox
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