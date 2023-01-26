Understanding The Angel Of The Lord And All The Host Of Heaven-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JAN 25 2023

Quite often I will get questions from people regarding the somewhat confusing nature regarding the panoply of angels, fallen angels, the Angel of the Lord, and just who it is that populates the vast and seemingly endless 'host of Heaven'. When you remember that while the Bible is God's complete revelation of what He wants us to know, it is far from a complete revelation of all there is to know. Paul says that, here and now, we prophecy in part and understand in part, but then one day we will be face to face with the Lord and have total understanding. Now what about those angels?



"And there are also many other things which Jesus did, the which, if they should be written every one, I suppose that even the world itself could not contain the books that should be written. Amen." John 21:25 (KJB)



On this episode of 'Rightly Dividing', we are on a fact finding mission to uncover the biblical truth about the nature and identity of angels and other heavenly creatures. In the process of doing so, we have to shed from our collective memory a thousand plus years of art and images depicting these beings as they do not align with how they are presented in the Bible. The Bible has a lot to say about angels, but be forewarned, it won't be so much hard to understand as it will be hard to accept and believe. The truth is always stranger than fiction, and your King James Bible is perhaps the strangest book ever written. Join us tonight on this episode of 'Rightly Dividing' as we go looking for angels…and find them!

