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This Song Is Meant For You
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14 views • December 15, 2020
You are seeing an impromptu performance of the title song from my upcoming album, "This Song Is Meant For You." The bass player was just learning the part. I have just started an Indiegogo Campaign to raise money for my first album of all original songs. Unlike the video you see here, my album will be professionally recorded, mixed, and mastered. If you like what you hear, please spread the word.
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