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** Baby Body Parts For Sale ** Big Trouble in DC - District of China
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773 views • March 08, 2021
** Democrats Pass COVID Relief Bill That Forces Americans to Fund Abortions, Planned Parenthood
- National Steven Ertelt Mar 6, 2021
- Article: https://www.lifenews.com/2021/03/06/democrats-pass-covid-relief-bill-that-forces-americans-to-fund-abortions-planned-parenthood/
-- Senate Democrats today passed the COVID relief bill that forces Americans to fund abortions and the Planned Parenthood abortion business. It is the largest expansion of abortion funding since 2010, when Democrats passed Obamacare. See Full Article
** Baby Body Parts For Sale
-The Center for Medical Progress
- Video & Article: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOh7ltZ9VY0
-- MEDIA ADVISORY The Center for Medical Progress released a new video today explaining how Kamala Harris, as California Attorney General, colluded with Planned Parenthood to weaponize California's video recording law to punish CMP's undercover reporting on Planned Parenthood's fetal tissue harvesting and research programs. The six-minute video features CMP founder and president David Daleiden, who developed and orchestrated the organization's 30-month-long undercover study of Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry's participation in the illegal sale of body parts from aborted fetuses, describing how at the behest of Planned Parenthood, Kamala Harris had California DOJ agents raid his home to try to stop him from publishing undercover reports. Daleiden says in the new video: "I'm not the first person to ever record undercover video in California," which shows examples of local TV news journalists and activists recording and publishing undercover video reports in the state. "Yet somehow, I have become the first person to ever have the California video recording law enforced against me for news gathering," Daleiden continues. Less than two weeks before the raid on Daleiden's home to seize the videos, Kamala Harris met in person with several Planned Parenthood executives, including the lead abortion doctor at Planned Parenthood Orange & San Bernardino Counties, whose fetal tissue program was under investigation by local law enforcement. PPOSBC's business partners, DaVinci Biosciences, admitted guilt for illegally selling body parts from Planned Parenthood and were shut down in a $7.8 million settlement, and the Orange County District Attorney credited CMP's undercover reporting with prompting the successful case. "It's pretty obvious that the reason that I alone was targeted by Kamala Harris was because I dared to criticize Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry. What Kamala Harris did isn't treating people fairly or equally under the video recording law," notes Daleiden. In May, Daleiden and CMP filed a civil rights lawsuit against Kamala Harris, Planned Parenthood, and the California Attorney General's Office in Los Angeles federal court for conspiracy to violate First Amendment freedoms.
**Kamala Harris Wants to Put Pro-Lifers in Jail Who Exposed Planned Parenthood Selling Baby Parts
National, Micaiah Bilger - Oct 6, 2020
- Article & Video: https://www.lifenews.com/2020/10/14/kamala-harris-tried-to-put-pro-lifers-in-jail-who-exposed-planned-parenthood-selling-baby-parts-2/
-- Did Kamala Harris use her political power as California attorney general to unfairly prosecute a pro-life advocate as a favor to Planned Parenthood? And would she do it again if elected vice president of the United States? - see Full Article:
** The Marketing of Aborted Baby Parts
- Life Dynamic, Mark Crutcher - March 8, 2000
- Article & Videos: https://www.prolifeamerica.com/marketing-aborted-baby-parts-2/
- Baby Body Parts For Sale
-- Contrary to what the abortion industry would like the public to think, after-birth “abortions” are a very real and common occurrence. After-birth murders and partial-birth abortions presents far fewer opportunities for personal injury lawsuits for abortionists. However, there is another monetary benefit to partial-birth and after-birth abortions- the growing market for baby tissue and body parts
To read the full report, as well as our report on the 20/20 broadcast and the Congressional hearing: - Article & Videos: https://www.prolifeamerica.com/marketing-aborted-baby-parts-2/
- National Steven Ertelt Mar 6, 2021
- Article: https://www.lifenews.com/2021/03/06/democrats-pass-covid-relief-bill-that-forces-americans-to-fund-abortions-planned-parenthood/
-- Senate Democrats today passed the COVID relief bill that forces Americans to fund abortions and the Planned Parenthood abortion business. It is the largest expansion of abortion funding since 2010, when Democrats passed Obamacare. See Full Article
** Baby Body Parts For Sale
-The Center for Medical Progress
- Video & Article: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOh7ltZ9VY0
-- MEDIA ADVISORY The Center for Medical Progress released a new video today explaining how Kamala Harris, as California Attorney General, colluded with Planned Parenthood to weaponize California's video recording law to punish CMP's undercover reporting on Planned Parenthood's fetal tissue harvesting and research programs. The six-minute video features CMP founder and president David Daleiden, who developed and orchestrated the organization's 30-month-long undercover study of Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry's participation in the illegal sale of body parts from aborted fetuses, describing how at the behest of Planned Parenthood, Kamala Harris had California DOJ agents raid his home to try to stop him from publishing undercover reports. Daleiden says in the new video: "I'm not the first person to ever record undercover video in California," which shows examples of local TV news journalists and activists recording and publishing undercover video reports in the state. "Yet somehow, I have become the first person to ever have the California video recording law enforced against me for news gathering," Daleiden continues. Less than two weeks before the raid on Daleiden's home to seize the videos, Kamala Harris met in person with several Planned Parenthood executives, including the lead abortion doctor at Planned Parenthood Orange & San Bernardino Counties, whose fetal tissue program was under investigation by local law enforcement. PPOSBC's business partners, DaVinci Biosciences, admitted guilt for illegally selling body parts from Planned Parenthood and were shut down in a $7.8 million settlement, and the Orange County District Attorney credited CMP's undercover reporting with prompting the successful case. "It's pretty obvious that the reason that I alone was targeted by Kamala Harris was because I dared to criticize Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry. What Kamala Harris did isn't treating people fairly or equally under the video recording law," notes Daleiden. In May, Daleiden and CMP filed a civil rights lawsuit against Kamala Harris, Planned Parenthood, and the California Attorney General's Office in Los Angeles federal court for conspiracy to violate First Amendment freedoms.
**Kamala Harris Wants to Put Pro-Lifers in Jail Who Exposed Planned Parenthood Selling Baby Parts
National, Micaiah Bilger - Oct 6, 2020
- Article & Video: https://www.lifenews.com/2020/10/14/kamala-harris-tried-to-put-pro-lifers-in-jail-who-exposed-planned-parenthood-selling-baby-parts-2/
-- Did Kamala Harris use her political power as California attorney general to unfairly prosecute a pro-life advocate as a favor to Planned Parenthood? And would she do it again if elected vice president of the United States? - see Full Article:
** The Marketing of Aborted Baby Parts
- Life Dynamic, Mark Crutcher - March 8, 2000
- Article & Videos: https://www.prolifeamerica.com/marketing-aborted-baby-parts-2/
- Baby Body Parts For Sale
-- Contrary to what the abortion industry would like the public to think, after-birth “abortions” are a very real and common occurrence. After-birth murders and partial-birth abortions presents far fewer opportunities for personal injury lawsuits for abortionists. However, there is another monetary benefit to partial-birth and after-birth abortions- the growing market for baby tissue and body parts
To read the full report, as well as our report on the 20/20 broadcast and the Congressional hearing: - Article & Videos: https://www.prolifeamerica.com/marketing-aborted-baby-parts-2/
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