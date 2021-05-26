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Corona Mass Experiments leave Wounded Souls and Deep Scars – Interview with Dr. Mark McDonald
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90 views • May 26, 2021
What family tragedies played out in the 1970s due to thalidomide crippling newborns! Already forgotten? In this Kla.TV interview the child psychiatrist Dr. McDonald from the USA draws parallels and accuses the dehumanizing effects of power-political Corona constraints on the mental health especially of children. His question is: What future vision does life like a dog in a cage give? The time to rethink has arrived, and it is now!
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✓ www.kla.tv/18404
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website!
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