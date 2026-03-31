Maria Zeee - Israel Blocks Catholic Cardinal From Palm Sunday Mass

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Daily Pulse Ep 227 | Republicans weigh health care cuts to pay for Iran war amid calls for troops on the ground, alarming study finds 4 out of 5 people just do what AI tells them to even if it's totally wrong, and Israeli police have blocked a Catholic Cardinal from celebrating Palm Sunday Mass at Christ’s tomb.