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The Secret to Saving Humanity
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80 views • April 22, 2022
Humanity is on the path to self-destruction. The one size all mentality of artificial intelligence is more than on the horizon. Covid 19 has been a huge distraction that has launched humanity to one size fits all. This is what the World Economic Forum and all of its idiot supporters promises...and we'll be happy...good grief! Dr. Len and Francesco share what can be done to stop this insanity.
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