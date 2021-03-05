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Police Gangs
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82 views • March 05, 2021
The one group of people that are supposed to make citizens feel safe and help protect the innocent have shown time and time again that they can not uphold their promises to citizens and do their job. However, many continue to say that the police force can still be very well trusted but now we have even more and bigger evidence proving they do not care about the safety of citizens as much as they do the safety of their own people. Many gangs have been found to exist within police departments along with white supremacists who work alongside many racist groups such as the KKK. Now I am not one to support defunding the police as I believe there are good officers and we do need them, but departments HAVE TO CHANGE and all bad and racist officers and all who run gangs need to be kicked out of the force and arrested for their crimes! We need new, better, and improved police forces that will actually care about citizens no matter their religion, gender, look, or skin tone!
Contact-
Instagram @ 4the_people32
Discord @ NightShadow99#8719
Contact-
Instagram @ 4the_people32
Discord @ NightShadow99#8719
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