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DR. ROBERT MALONE WARNS OF 'EBOLA-LIKE HEMORRHAGIC FEVER' SUPER VIRUS IN CHINA CAUSED BY VACCINES
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1125 views • January 15, 2022
Hmmm...why in my gut do I feel like this is some kind of a set up? Source: Nightbreed. More videos you might like:
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPLK8TNTqQr7/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/FphwIjrt7pHL/__
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/pFoVF9N1ceFf/
LOCAL PROPAGANDA, AND TWO BIZARRE CASES OF SELF HARM VIA INJECTION! - A KURGAN REVIEW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ESClAfz6D4K2/
Causing Earthquakes with HAARP? Sure. Here is one way they can do it
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XNiwtWwdsZJg/
5G DEATH TOWERS ACTIVATED: FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS WILL FOLLOW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eOkg1CrwTQOW/
VACCINE INDUCED HEART ATTACKS SPREADING TO THE UN-VACCINATED DUE TO SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rCT0qZGwUPEb/
Are we starting to see EMP assassinations being caught on video?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oRrXyX5C8I9r/
Photographer Russell Nelson - Hunter S. Thompson wanted me to film a snuff film for 100K
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2b7gKhMYqHbU/
Cliff Falls On Tourist Boats In Brazil And Kills At Least 10
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2bow2IBhBq3G/
STRANGE THINGS ARE HAPPENING! PURPLE STREET LIGHTS & GLOWING PEOPLE???
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BeR1waBxRLrh/
What caused this guy to lose it? Super Soldier? Zombie? Something weird happened with this guy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tI5oy8Wj6RLU/
NASA Busted - A "Gravity Pocket" Oh please spare us. Fail... Again.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bFYWkiNki31p/
13 of the biggest science lies you have been told all of your life
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VUHGpFfK89Zx/
A must watch - When they told us the news was fake - The News Benders 1968 (full version)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5nqQ3k5ELkyt/
It's beginning to look like the people of Kazakhstan were set up.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1uTdyfA3wGjz/
A Sheriff in Arizona has a strong message for those in law enforcement
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n0HWCqNyM4j1/
Why you cannot say just let the idiots take the vax and die. It is not that simple here is why
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPLK8TNTqQr7/
My God what have they done? 9 hours old and holding his head up?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1bMOOaN7v8zt/
Life Insurance Company CEO says carriers are seeing the highest death rates ever in the industry
https://www.bitchute.com/video/99VFhtH3ZejN/
What does "mandate" mean. It is not a law. You do not have to do it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PPgAKSicCKpi/
In Wuhan they rolled out 5G and said people were dying of a virus...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A6HeHMYikH7L/
60 Hertz (5G) Will cook you. 1985 CNN video about MICROWAVE WEAPONS at 60 Hertz
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FphwIjrt7pHL/__
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