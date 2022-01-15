DR. ROBERT MALONE WARNS OF 'EBOLA-LIKE HEMORRHAGIC FEVER' SUPER VIRUS IN CHINA CAUSED BY VACCINES

Hmmm...why in my gut do I feel like this is some kind of a set up? Source: Nightbreed. More videos you might like:REMOVED FROM INSTAGRAM-VAXXED JUST DAYS AGO, FALLS DEAD BEFORE BOARDING A PLANELOCAL PROPAGANDA, AND TWO BIZARRE CASES OF SELF HARM VIA INJECTION! - A KURGAN REVIEWCausing Earthquakes with HAARP? Sure. Here is one way they can do it5G DEATH TOWERS ACTIVATED: FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS WILL FOLLOWVACCINE INDUCED HEART ATTACKS SPREADING TO THE UN-VACCINATED DUE TO SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING...Are we starting to see EMP assassinations being caught on video?Photographer Russell Nelson - Hunter S. Thompson wanted me to film a snuff film for 100KCliff Falls On Tourist Boats In Brazil And Kills At Least 10STRANGE THINGS ARE HAPPENING! PURPLE STREET LIGHTS & GLOWING PEOPLE???What caused this guy to lose it? Super Soldier? Zombie? Something weird happened with this guyNASA Busted - A "Gravity Pocket" Oh please spare us. Fail... Again.13 of the biggest science lies you have been told all of your lifeA must watch - When they told us the news was fake - The News Benders 1968 (full version)It's beginning to look like the people of Kazakhstan were set up.A Sheriff in Arizona has a strong message for those in law enforcementWhy you cannot say just let the idiots take the vax and die. It is not that simple here is whyMy God what have they done? 9 hours old and holding his head up?Life Insurance Company CEO says carriers are seeing the highest death rates ever in the industryWhat does "mandate" mean. It is not a law. You do not have to do it.In Wuhan they rolled out 5G and said people were dying of a virus...60 Hertz (5G) Will cook you. 1985 CNN video about MICROWAVE WEAPONS at 60 Hertz