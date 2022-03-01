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02/27/2022 Fox News: About 150,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing to neighboring countries amid Russian invasion. At some point, if this war continues to escalate, there will be about some 4 million Ukrainian refugees having to be displaced from their homes. And the images coming out of Ukraine are heartbreaking.