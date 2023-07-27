'AI' is turning WiFi Routers into a camera that can see in the dark and through walls👁️👀

Jim Crenshaw
July 26, 2023
Peek a boo, we see you!
It figures. No Wifi for me. Hardwired it.
I may start taking my phone in the shower with me. If they like to see me I can get even with them that way. I'd be like 'hey NSA, get load of this"...might cause them to go blind. 😳😱That would break their sorry asses of spying on me!
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kKIHehhLinYV/
