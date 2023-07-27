Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'AI' is turning WiFi Routers into a camera that can see in the dark and through walls👁️👀
channel image
High Hopes
2665 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
119 views
Published Yesterday

Jim Crenshaw


July 26, 2023


Peek a boo, we see you!

It figures. No Wifi for me. Hardwired it.

I may start taking my phone in the shower with me. If they like to see me I can get even with them that way. I'd be like 'hey NSA, get load of this"...might cause them to go blind. 😳😱That would break their sorry asses of spying on me!


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kKIHehhLinYV/

Keywords
aiartificial intelligencecamerawifiroutersjim crenshawsee through wallssee in the dark

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket