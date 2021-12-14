Destroying the Works of the Devil Part 2: Keep Your Eyes Upon Jesus

In combat it is imperative that fighting units are in constant contact with their commander or the battle will be lost. The same holds true for Christians who are doing spiritual warfare and destroying the works of the Devil.

When you are born again, you begin an enlistment that will last for eternity. You will meet a number of recruits from different backgrounds and it can be discouraging and depressing when you see fellow recruits who are lukewarm and live a sloppy spiritual life.

That is why it is so important to select those who are like-minded and share your love for God; men and women who will obey Jesus regardless of the cost. This is a message for Christians who are on fire for the Lord and looking to find fellow believers that share their passion in furthering the Kingdom of God and destroying the works of the Devil.

Sermon Outline https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1240.pdf

RLJ-1240 -- MAY 30, 2010

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