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Non au Grand Reset : l'appel de l'archevêque Vigano à Donald Trump (vidéo complète)
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16 views • October 31, 2020
30 oct. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yLN69C_Nvk
La Croix du Sud : La Croix du Sud : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8fg-7M8dWVfPgs3_Sh1vJg
Pour me soutenir sur Tipee : https://fr.tipeee.com/la-croix-du-sud
Pour me soutenir sur Paypal : https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/lacroixdusud
Un très grand merci à tous ceux qui ont fait un don !
Réseaux sociaux
Twitter : https://twitter.com/LaCroixduSud3
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/La-Croix-du-Sud-126841248815459
Odyssée : https://odysee.com/@lacroixdusud:5
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLcTgJULW0M
La Croix du Sud : La Croix du Sud : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8fg-7M8dWVfPgs3_Sh1vJg
Pour me soutenir sur Tipee : https://fr.tipeee.com/la-croix-du-sud
Pour me soutenir sur Paypal : https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/lacroixdusud
Un très grand merci à tous ceux qui ont fait un don !
Réseaux sociaux
Twitter : https://twitter.com/LaCroixduSud3
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/La-Croix-du-Sud-126841248815459
Odyssée : https://odysee.com/@lacroixdusud:5
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLcTgJULW0M
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