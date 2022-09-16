Here’s What Needs To Happen to Bio Mass To Become Gas

Did you know that fuel can be made from methane gas?
In this video, Mark Holtzapple, a professor of Chemical Engineering at Texas A&M University, whose research interests include the conversion of biomass to fuels, describes the process they do in order to turn biomass into fuel. 👇
Professor Mark explains that the first stage of turning the biomass into organic acids is actually within the skillset of the average farmer. 👨🌾
However, he points out that the key difference between the process involves the use of vinegar, which then converts the organic acids into methane gas. 👈
Do you find this interesting?
