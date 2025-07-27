HAPPY RUSSIA'S NAVY DAY: Belousov congratulates Russian sailors

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov honors military personnel and veterans on Navy Day, praising their dedication and skill during Russia's special military operation.

“Sailors have always played a crucial role in defending our nation’s interests and securing victories,” he emphasizes.

On another video about this:

On Navy Day, at Admiralty, Saint Petersburg, Russian Defensc Minister Andrei Belousov unveils bust devoted to great Russian naval commander Admiral Ushakov

'Fyodor Ushakov stays in history as an unsurpassed naval strategist. His outstanding victories demonstrated to the whole world the strength of the spirit and the power of the Russian Navy ,' said Andrei Belousov.

The Minister of Defence stressed that Admiral Ushakov had protected the interests of Russia, strengthened its potential in seas, and increased its influence around the world. Не was a talented mentor, and always rooted for his subordinates, paid particular attention to the seamen training.

'We are laying the Alley of the Naval Glory in the Main Admiralty Square by unveiling the bust of Admiral Ushakov,' stressed Andrei Belousov.

At the end of the ceremony, the Minister presented state awards to the servicemen of the Navy who had fought well during the special military operation.

The servicemen who had showed courage, bravery, and heroism were awarded the Order of Aleksandr Nevsky, medals of the order 'For Merit to the Fatherland' 2nd class, and medals of Suvorov.