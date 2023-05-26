Prophecy: 1+1= Obama the antichrist revealed!
AT 5:00 AM IN THE EARLY MORNING THE MESSENGER ANGEL OF GOD BROUGHT ON THIS MESSAGE, WITH THE FOLLOWING REMARK: HE WILL SHOW HIS POWER, AND OVERCOME, UNTIL I, THE GOD OF ISAAC, JACOB, AND ABRAHAM, DEFEAT HIM!
Please share and do not change © BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.