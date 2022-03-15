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'The View's' New Co-Host Shocks Whoopi Goldberg in Her First Appearance | DM CLIPS | Rubin Report
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279 views • March 15, 2022
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” shares a clip of Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro of “The View” being lectured by their new co-host Darlene Rudin about their accusing Tulsi Gabbard and Tucker Carlson of treason. March 15, 2022
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zCMGIXChDw - March 15, 2022
'The View's' New Co-Host Shocks Whoopi Goldberg in Her First Appearance | DM CLIPS | Rubin Report
'The View's' New Co-Host Shocks Whoopi Goldberg in Her First Appearance, DM CLIPS, Rubin Report, March 15 2022
The View, New Co-Host Shocks Whoopi Goldberg, in Her First Appearance, DM CLIPS, Rubin Report, March 15 2022
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zCMGIXChDw - March 15, 2022
'The View's' New Co-Host Shocks Whoopi Goldberg in Her First Appearance | DM CLIPS | Rubin Report
'The View's' New Co-Host Shocks Whoopi Goldberg in Her First Appearance, DM CLIPS, Rubin Report, March 15 2022
The View, New Co-Host Shocks Whoopi Goldberg, in Her First Appearance, DM CLIPS, Rubin Report, March 15 2022
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