The majority of clinical studies on scalp oiling show average results by month 6.

Your consistency of application is just as important as the quality of products you use.

Because you can have the best product on the market, but if you’re not consistent, you won’t see results.

⬇️ hairgroth system ⬇️

https://tinyurl.com/bdh9rr8d





Thank you for joining the fully vital hair growth system community💘





#hairgrowthtips #hairgrowthjourney #hairgrowthproducts #hairlosstreatment #hairlosshelp #androgenicalopecia #telogeneffluvium #hairtransformation