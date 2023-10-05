QHHT Hypnosis Session reveals: Soul was Forced to Incarnate on Earth against her Will

Source: WokeLightworker "Hypnosis Story: Client was "Forced" to come to Earth Against Her Wishes"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tuH9QWeNuw4

WokeLightworker "Part 2: Client Forced to Incarnate on Earth Against Her Wishes"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WkmeHKOMJtw

WokeLightworker "Do we REALLY have free will? Let's talk about this from a higher perspective"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sivHOF0WkME





Read the comments on tiktok:





www.wokelightworker.com

theconsciouscreatorspath.com





Question: If the client came here to raise the vibration (according to the council), why did she get an IMPLANT to be frustrated in her life???????????????????????????????????





Quote: "This client truly believes she did NOT want to incarnate on Earth at this time and was told by her Higher Self that her spirit council forced her to come down here. Was my Higher Self hypnosis client’s free will violated when she was forced to come to Earth by her spirit council?"





