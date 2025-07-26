British surgeon Nick Maynard on his experiences in Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
British surgeon Nick Maynard reveals that Israel confiscates baby formula from foreign doctors at checkpoints to prevent the entry of baby formula to Gaza.
“They confiscated every single carton of baby formula.”
Puke inducing moment at the end with the MSM airhead bimbo trying to cover up for the criminal Israeli regime.
Source @Real World News
