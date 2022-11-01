Elon Musk Makes Canadian Media Very Angry - Twitter Changes Hands - The Left is LOSING

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Need I say more?
Elon is NOT LEFT.
Elon bought the LEFT's TWITTER
Elon is firing the LEFT from TWITTER
Elon is irritating the LEFT world-wide
The LEFT is losing its power WORLD WIDE
I LOVE IT!
DONATE TO FREEDOM TODAY!
www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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