Elon Musk Makes Canadian Media Very Angry - Twitter Changes Hands - The Left is LOSING
18 views
KevinJJohnston
Published 24 days ago |
Need I say more? Elon is NOT LEFT. Elon bought the LEFT's TWITTER Elon is firing the LEFT from TWITTER Elon is irritating the LEFT world-wide The LEFT is losing its power WORLD WIDE I LOVE IT!

Keywords
trumptwitterelonelonmusk

