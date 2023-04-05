California Granted Authority By Biden To Eradicate Gas Trucks!

Daily Wire reports, between 2024 and 2035, the California Air Resources Board will require truck manufacturers to adopt more stringent standards aimed at promoting electric vehicles so that all new trucks are zero-emission by 2045. In order to enforce California's requirements, the EPA granted two waivers of federal standards.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.