California Granted Authority By Biden To Eradicate Gas Trucks!
Daily Wire reports, between 2024 and 2035, the California Air Resources Board will require truck manufacturers to adopt more stringent standards aimed at promoting electric vehicles so that all new trucks are zero-emission by 2045. In order to enforce California's requirements, the EPA granted two waivers of federal standards.

Keywords
current eventsbidenelectric vehiclesgas trucks

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
