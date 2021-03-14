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Did Robert David Steele Move to Texas (As He Had Promised) If His Many Trump Post-Election Predictions Failed?
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430 views • March 14, 2021
Two day's before the Inauguration (as fake as it was) of Joe Biden - January 18th - Robert David Steele published a six minute video where he called out Mike Adams from Natural News as a Scientologist and CIA asset who is more concerned about clickbait then telling the truth. Steele (who I have called a shill and CIA hack for the past three years now) was pumping the tires of two other players in his network (Charlie Ward and Simon Parkes), but beside all that drama I am here asking one question and one question only: Has Robert David Steele packed up his bags and moved to Texas? I noticed that when NONE of his predictions about Trump taking back the White House on or before March 4th came to fruition Jerome Corsi basically deleted all his videos from his YouTube channel and has gone silent. With Steele now missing out on so many of his Trump/Biden predictions maybe after he keeps his WORD and moves to Whacko, I mean Waco, Texas Robert David Steele will go quiet. All these Q Shills really need to stop moving the goalposts and keep the Hopium to themselves. They are doing the 'so-called' Truth Community no good with their constant shilling.
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