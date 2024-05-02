BGMCTV RTE PARASHA YOM HABIKKURIM

The Bikkurim, thank you YEHOVAH!

HB003 Bikkurim 2023



SYNOPSIS: Some people can be walking on the road to Emmaus and not even see who Messiah is. Yom Habbikurim is all about the seed that has to die so that it can bring life. Yes from one seed can come abundance if planted properly. But if you think the seed can only grow in Israel your sadly mistaken. The coastlands waited for the whole truth, now let them not only learn about the HaShabbat. But…the full knowledge of all 613. Let them learn Torah and about who is the Bikkurim.

HOLY DAY LESSON: Vayikra (Lev) 23:1-14 no matter where you live. D’varim (Deut) 26:1-11 understanding redemption. Psalm 50:22-23 offers thanksgiving. Psalm 107:6-8 he rescued them from their distress. Hoshea (Hos) 14:1-2 praise from our lips. Mattiyahu (Mat). 28:1-6 HEBREW THOUGHT PROCESS ORDER. Yochanan (Jn) 20:1-18 first day. Luke 24:13-34 about the road. About the reveling of truth on Bikkurim. 1 Cor 15:3-6 the 3rd day. 1 Cor 15:13-23 firstfruits. Rev 1:5 firstborn of the dead. D’varim (Deut) 21:17 double portion. Mishlei (Prov) 3:7-10 honor YEHOVAH with. Vayikra (Lev) 23:11-14 if you are going to keep Shabbat or keep kosher then…





Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.

Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available, If you are looking for a solid teaching ministry, then you have found a home. If you just looking for fluff and stuff this is not your place. THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wenesday 7:30PM, Shabbat “Saturday” Service 11AM ET. BGMC TV, THE CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY, Messianic thought, Messianic life, following the Messiah Yeshua and the Messianic Jewish Disciples. Christian Jews. Christian+Jew, Messianic radio wtrcradio.com

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

Our main website is www.bgmctv.org

SIGN UP FOR OUR SOCIAL MEDIA:

www.BGMCTV.org

http://www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

www.youtube.com/bgmctv

www.facebook.com/andrew.dinnerman

https://vimeo.com/channels/bgmctv

www.twitter.com/rabbiAndrew

www.gab.com/BGMCTV

www. Thetorahnetwork.com/bgmctv

https://usa.life/bgmctv

Telegram https://t.me/BGMCTV

www.brighteon.com/channels/bgmctv

www.ugetube.com/@BGMCTV

www.bitchute.com/BGMCTV

www.yeshuatube.org



