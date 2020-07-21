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Pastor Chuck Baldwin exposes the Zionist Christ-rejecting blasphemer Ben Shapiro
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54 views • July 21, 2020
LibertyFellowshipMT
This 8-minute video clip is taken from Pastor Chuck Baldwin's message to Liberty Fellowship in Kalispell, Montana, on Sunday April 14, 2019. During this message, Pastor Baldwin plays a brief video clip of Jewish Zionist Ben Shapiro as he openly blasphemes the Lord Jesus Christ.
Shapiro is embraced and lauded by conservative Christians all over America because of his pro-Israel Zionism. At the same time, however, people such as Pastor Baldwin are denigrated and hated by many of these same Christians for exposing the heresy of Christ-rejecting Zionism. It is plain that the foundation of the faith and fellowship of Christian Zionists is NOT Jesus Christ, but Israel and Zionism.
This video clip is taken from the message "The Crucifixion of Jesus Christ."
https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/News/...
This 8-minute video clip is taken from Pastor Chuck Baldwin's message to Liberty Fellowship in Kalispell, Montana, on Sunday April 14, 2019. During this message, Pastor Baldwin plays a brief video clip of Jewish Zionist Ben Shapiro as he openly blasphemes the Lord Jesus Christ.
Shapiro is embraced and lauded by conservative Christians all over America because of his pro-Israel Zionism. At the same time, however, people such as Pastor Baldwin are denigrated and hated by many of these same Christians for exposing the heresy of Christ-rejecting Zionism. It is plain that the foundation of the faith and fellowship of Christian Zionists is NOT Jesus Christ, but Israel and Zionism.
This video clip is taken from the message "The Crucifixion of Jesus Christ."
https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/News/...
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