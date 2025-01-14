© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian troops' victorious offensive continues in all key directions of the front. Unfortunately for the Ukrainian Army and NATO forces, the Russian Army's assault units have achieved another major success on the battlefield over the past 24 hours. In particular, a few minutes ago, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced that the units of the group of troops under the designation 'Center' had liberated the settlement of 'Peschanoye', southwest of 'Pokrovsk'........................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
