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'New Source Confirms In Coming Asteroids'
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135 views • July 20, 2020
This is the followup video of the first one I posted before this video. It goes into much more detail and is by the same author as the first one. Once again, IF it is true and his sources are correct, all of these 'riots' will be small change in comparison to what will rapidly become a really serious 'new reality'.
I am aware of another source who is researching this subject from his own sources. As soon as he posts his results I will post it here.
I am aware of another source who is researching this subject from his own sources. As soon as he posts his results I will post it here.
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