How Can We Make Churches Full Again?

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We discuss the censorship of Christians on social media platforms and liberal media’s panic programming relating to the ‘Rona.’ How can we reach people with truth, facts, and a biblical perspective on life, the gospel, and eternity? We also talk about the church, Constitution, and coming Antichrist.
Episodes mentioned in this interview:
Ep. #29 - Make Churches Full Again: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PILJHynXrEKm/
Ep. #27 - Fair Election or Fraud Election?: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jsdbhun22Mv1/
Ep. #22 - The 'Best' Candidate in ANY U.S. Election: https://www.bitchute.com/video/f1mk48rWjRU8/
Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net
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