Relieved of Command, Marine Stu Schelling Wants Nothing but Accountability

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https://t.me/StuartSchellerOfficial
To The American Leadership,
We the people submit our resignation with a requested date of 11 September 2021.
Reason: Loss of trust and confidence.
We the people seek change. We the people seek leadership. We the people seek accountability. We the people WILL take it.
Every generation needs a revolution.
Very Respectfully,
US
More on his story at
https://www.stripes.com/branches/marine_corps/2021-08-29/scheller-marine-demand-accountability-resigns-commission-2708816.html