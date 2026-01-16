BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
In Kupyansk direction, Rubicon is working
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
47 views • 1 day ago

Video description further below: First Rybar

Battles near Kupiansk📝 from Rybar

The situation in the Kupiansk direction remains complex, with the enemy bringing new units into the city. Fierce clashes continue on the bridgehead, and the number of destroyed AFU equipment is growing on systematically targeted crossings.

🔻How is the situation developing?

▪️Footage continues to appear online showing Ukrainian formations present on positions north of the city, as well as in the territory of Kupiansk and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.

▪️Russian Armed Forces' sporadic defense is mainly maintained on the northern and northeastern outskirts of the city. In the central part, the concentration of enemy forces is gradually increasing, judging by the appearance of communication antennas.

▪️Russian 203-mm artillery continues to work on the Podoly "freed on credit" on January 4. The video released on January 14 was actually filmed about a week ago, according to our information.

▪️Interesting footage appeared from the vicinity of Stepova Novoselivka, where Russian NRTK operators destroyed a Ukrainian formation's position located 4.5 kilometers east of Pischane. Another UAV control point was eliminated half a kilometer to the south.

📌 The battles continue to be extremely heavy and fierce. The enemy has not yet exhausted its reserves and continues to bring forces both into the city and to the left bank in general.

There are positive aspects too — evidence of successful UAV operator work (including from "Rubikon" is becoming more frequent. Although the group is not in a hurry to abandon embellished reports upward, which brings problems and will clearly continue to do so.

Description:

Kupyansk Direction

🔴 Rubicon is working

0:07 - Car

0:11 - Pickup truck

0:15 - Pickup truck

0:19 - NRTK

0:23 - Pickup truck

0:28 - Pickup truck

0:30 - HMMWV

0:32 - Communication antenna

0:35 - Communication antenna

0:37 - Communication system

0:38 - Starlink

0:39 - Patch antenna

0:40 - Electronic warfare

0:42 - Baba Yaga

0:44 - PVD

0:46 - PVD

