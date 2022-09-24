WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 11AUG19 - Plane Lands on Road and Gets Pulled-Over

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/NIR0OBuBewQ
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #7
Links to sources:
Plane Lands On Road And Gets Pulled Over - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUUWe...
Blue Angels Nose Gear View - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhNEk...
Car Accident at an Airport - https://www.reddit.com/r/IdiotsInCars...
C-130 Low Flyby - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOSRu...
4 Hours of Planes Landing at San Diego Airport in 23 seconds - https://www.reddit.com/r/Damnthatsint...
Jet Bridge Collides With Plane on Ground - https://www.reddit.com/r/Wellthatsuck...
Hot Air Balloon at Low Altitude - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
This is of course heavily inspired by Daily Dose Of Internet