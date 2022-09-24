WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 11AUG19 - Plane Lands on Road and Gets Pulled-Over

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/NIR0OBuBewQ
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #7
Links to sources:
Plane Lands On Road And Gets Pulled Over - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUUWe...
Blue Angels Nose Gear View - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhNEk...
Car Accident at an Airport - https://www.reddit.com/r/IdiotsInCars...
C-130 Low Flyby - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOSRu...
4 Hours of Planes Landing at San Diego Airport in 23 seconds - https://www.reddit.com/r/Damnthatsint...
Jet Bridge Collides With Plane on Ground - https://www.reddit.com/r/Wellthatsuck...
Hot Air Balloon at Low Altitude - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
This is of course heavily inspired by Daily Dose Of Internet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.