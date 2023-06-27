The Book Of Daniel | Pt. 2 - The Standard | Pastor Nick Martin

-website: https://www.sheridan.church -facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SheridanCC/ -instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sheridan.ch... daniel 1:8-21 ga’al- to defile, pollute, or stain parallels with Joseph 1. Exhiled to the world 2. Dream interpretation 3. Tempted to defile themselves by cultural norms 4. Elevated to royal station 5 points to resist temptation Gaurd your heart - Daniel purposed his heart proverbs 4:23 Choose the things of God - Daniel had favor with the chief offical proverbs 16:7 Be courteous and gentle - Daniel asked permission proverbs 15:1 Deny self/ Please God not man - Daniel was prepared for backlash proverbs 29:25 Proof(Be willingly tested) - Daniel chose to prove his faith by submitting to the testing James 1:2-4 integrity story Chinese Emperor seeks replacement through seed test wrap

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/



**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





