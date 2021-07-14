Child Trafficking Exposed by Jeanette ArcherChild trafficking is being exposed by the unfortunate souls who survived it.The video in this post with Jeanette Archer and Jason Liosatos exposes satanic ritualistic abuse and child trafficking.Jeanette Archer is a satanic ritualistic child trafficking abuse survivor. Her testimony below exposes child trafficking and the horrors she went through as a child.Jeanette’s parents not only sold her off hundreds of times to the high-paying “elite” for rape and torture, but they also ran a major child trafficking ring for the freemason satanic cult.The video below is the testimony of the brave, courageous survivor of Satanic Ritual Abuse, Jeanette Archer. She was abused and sold by her family from the age of 3 years of age where she endured years of horrific abuse of rape and witnessed multiple murders of children.Governments, people of “power”, the royal family, the Vatican and Hollywood all take part in child trafficking. These organizations are part of the freemasons / The Deep State satanists.Jeanette Archer is now speaking out to encourage those who have been through similar experiences with child trafficking. She gives others hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel.RELATED POSTSRead another post on Child Trafficking survivor, Katie Groves here.Read the post on the Adrenochrome drug here – Jeanette Archer goes into detail on how Adrenochrome is harvested in the video below.Read the Frazzledrip Video (Hillary Clinton Adrenochrome ritual) post here.Freemasons – What they really are?Children are being sacrificed, raped and tortured; this has gone on for hundreds of years by The Deep State / Cabal. This has to stop and to stop right now! SHARE THIS POST!child trafficking exposed by Jeanette archer and Jason liosatos. Jeanette Archer is a satanic ritualistic child trafficking abuse survivor. Her testimony below exposes child trafficking and the horrors she went through as a child.WARNING – the content is graphic and is for over 18 years of age, as its nature is dark and shocking and may upset anyone with a history of abuse / traumatic experience. There is no graphic video, only graphic stories of some of what Jeanette went through.Jeanette Archer exposes child trafficking and satanic ritual abuse by the deep state cabal in this video with Jason LiosatosThe Deep State / Freemasons fear exposure, which is why they silence or belittle any story that attempts to shine the truth on human trafficking and satanic sacrifice.Thank you to Jeanette for speaking out and giving other survivors hope and courage to reach out and fight for justice.What are your thoughts on Child Trafficking Exposed? Let us know in the comments section below.Share this ROTTER News post with othersSubscribe to ROTTER News – Choose weekly or express emails. Delivery option can be changed at any time.Weekly emails sent Saturday mornings – Express emails sent out for each post.After signing up to our mailing list, check your email to confirm.Your email address is NEVER shared; it’s only used for our mailing list.RoxyTube.com – YouTube alternative by meRoxycast.com – FB alternative by me