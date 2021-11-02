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Episode 35 - American Coup Part Two
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31 views • November 02, 2021
Join me and my guest CPT Robert Firth (ret) for the second part of our discussion regarding the ongoing coup in America.
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Links from this episode:
https://www.analyzingamerica.org/2021/10/642547/?utm_source=myc
https://www.analyzingamerica.org/2021/10/642549/?utm_source=myc
https://m.analyzingamerica.org/2021/07/636237/?utm_source=myc
https://www.theepochtimes.com/ccp-purges-chinese-celebrities-and-influencers-in-crackdown-on-entertainment-industry_4026285.html
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Links from this episode:
https://www.analyzingamerica.org/2021/10/642547/?utm_source=myc
https://www.analyzingamerica.org/2021/10/642549/?utm_source=myc
https://m.analyzingamerica.org/2021/07/636237/?utm_source=myc
https://www.theepochtimes.com/ccp-purges-chinese-celebrities-and-influencers-in-crackdown-on-entertainment-industry_4026285.html
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