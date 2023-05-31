What's next in Ukraine? Are more drones on their way to Russia?
114 views
Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom
Streamed live 5/31/2023 #Ukraine #Russia
Col Doug Macgregor LIVE TODAY at 3:30p est What possibilities are next in Ukraine, and are more drones on their way to Russia? #Ukraine #Russia
Keywords
russiawarusabidenukrainejudge napolitanozelenskyvictoria nulandjudging freedommore drones
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos