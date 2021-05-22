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“They’re Manufacturing a Food Shortage”
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60 views • May 22, 2021
First published on 21 May 2021.
Farmer’s son says farmers are being forced to destroy their crops. The Federal Government is telling farmers they will pay them 1.5X the value of their produce to destroy their crops, otherwise, they will no longer subsidize them and they will destroy them economically through taxes.
A engineered a food shortage??? Where did I hear that expression "a days wages for a loaf of bread"?
Farmer’s son says farmers are being forced to destroy their crops. The Federal Government is telling farmers they will pay them 1.5X the value of their produce to destroy their crops, otherwise, they will no longer subsidize them and they will destroy them economically through taxes.
A engineered a food shortage??? Where did I hear that expression "a days wages for a loaf of bread"?
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