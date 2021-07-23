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Pam Coulter Salvation Testimony - Saved at aged 10 and speaking in tongues
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10 views • July 23, 2021
Pam shares with us how she became born again believer in Jesus at the age of ten. She was also filled with the Holy Spirit then, and received the gift of speaking in tongues.
God opened up the heavens to her, at this young age and showed her the universe as in her heart as a child she was very inquisitive about a Creator.
God opened up the heavens to her, at this young age and showed her the universe as in her heart as a child she was very inquisitive about a Creator.
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