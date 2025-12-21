Kick off with lively banjo picking, upright bass, and brisk acoustic guitar, Fiddle joins in with melodic flourishes, while mandolin chops drive the rhythm, The verses stay tight and energetic, with vocal harmonies and instrumental breaks highlighting classic bluegrass interplay





(Tempo: Fast, approx. 145 BPM) (Intro) (Rapid-fire banjo roll kicks things off, joined four bars later by a thumping upright bass and a driving acoustic guitar G-run. The fiddle enters with a high, sliding double-stop, and the mandolin settles into a sharp, percussive "chop" on the off-beats.) Verse 1 (Banjo continues rolling; guitar and bass keep a "boom-chicka" rhythm) The dew is heavy on the blue-eyed grass Watching all the morning shadows pass I’ve got a rucksack lean and a spirit wide With the whole high country on my side The whistle’s blowing from the valley floor But I ain’t knocking on that city door Chorus (Full vocal harmonies enter—high tenor on top) Oh, let the ridge-lines carry my name In a world of stone, I’m a dancing flame With the banjo ringing like a silver bell And a mountain story left to tell Keep the rhythm moving, keep the spirit free That old high timber’s calling out to me! Instrumental Break 1: Fiddle & Banjo (The fiddle takes the lead first with a frantic, melodic flurry of sixteenth notes, then "hands it off" to the banjo for a syncopated Scruggs-style solo that mirrors the chorus melody.) Verse 2 (Mandolin chops get more aggressive; bass walks up the scale) My grandad told me ‘ere he passed away "Don't let the ticking clock grey your day" So I traded my suit for a canvas coat And tuned my heart to a high-strung note There’s gold in the creek and peace in the pine And I’m doing well just a-wasting time Chorus Oh, let the ridge-lines carry my name In a world of stone, I’m a dancing flame With the banjo ringing like a silver bell And a mountain story left to tell Keep the rhythm moving, keep the spirit free That old high timber’s calling out to me! Instrumental Break 2: Mandolin & Guitar (A bright, tremolo-heavy mandolin solo leads into a flatpicking acoustic guitar run, emphasizing the low strings before climbing back up to the high frets.) Bridge (Instruments drop to a simmer; light fiddle backing) The stars come out like a choir of light To guide the lonely through the night (Build up) One more chorus ‘fore the fire goes low Let the music fly where the wind wants to blow! Final Chorus (Maximum energy; high-lonesome vocal style) Oh, let the ridge-lines carry my name In a world of stone, I’m a dancing flame With the banjo ringing like a silver bell And a mountain story left to tell Keep the rhythm moving, keep the spirit free That old high timber’s calling out to me! Outro (The fiddle and banjo trade quick two-bar licks. The song ends on a coordinated, sharp "G-run" finish from the entire band.) [End]