Hezbollah targeting Tel Aviv with kamikaze drones, Fadi 6 (variant of Syrian Khaibar) rockets, and Qader 2 missiles
5 months ago

Hezbollah releases footage for targeting Tel Aviv with kamikaze drones, Fadi 6 (variant of Syrian Khaibar) rockets, and Qader 2 missiles. 

Adding: Hezbollah operations are ramping up!Today, Hezbollah set a new record, claiming 49 operations against the enemy throughout the fronts and deep inside Occupied Palestine. The previous record was 48, set on October 25th.This is the culmination of a week's worth of effort, with attacks ramping up against the Occupied city of Jaffa (Tel Aviv) in retaliation for the Zionist entity's indiscriminate targeting of Beirut. 

The fronts have also been unusually busy, with a total of six Merkava tanks targeted so far. As I am typing this, they announced another operation targeting the Zionist recovery vehicles trying to salvage a tank from Lubia Hill near Deir Mimas. Hezbollah targeted the recovery team with a rocket barrage, forcing their withdrawl.
On the Western front, multiple Zionist tanks were destroyed near al-Bayyada, forcing the withdrawal of the entire column of 35 vehicles back in the direction of Tayr Harfa. 
It seems that despite what the IOF tells us, Hezbollah is far from beaten. The group maintains not only considerable stores of very effective rockets, but it's strength on the ground does not seem to have faltered at all. 

Without any major success on the battlefield and with a ceasefire seemingly imminent, the Zionists have turned to ramping up their terror bombing campaign in response to the situation on the battlefield. 
It is clear now that this has failed. Hezbollah will not be broken through terror. The Zionists are used to slaughtering women and children, but when faced with real soldiers, their strategies of terror and brutality only serve to galvanize the enemy against them. 

The Zionists, used to acting with absolute impunity bought by the United States, do not know how to respond to actual resistance on the battlefield. We can only hope that Hezbollah will teach them a lesson they never forget.

