Interrogation of 19-year-old Crocus City Hall Attacker at the Hospital - After Surgery, he was able to Close his Injured Left Eye.

Interrogation of 19-year-old terrorist Muhammadsobir Faizov right in the hospital. After surgery, he was able to close his injured left eye.

It was he who shot at security forces during the arrest on the border of Ukraine and the Bryansk region.

adding... still catching up.. the following is about 4 hours old.

Terrorist attack at Crocus. What's new up to this minute:

▪️ The number of deaths, according to various sources, increased to 133 (information from the Russian Investigative Committee) or 143 (data from Margarita Simonyan)

▪️ There are 107 wounded in hospital beds, including 3 children. 16 people, including 1 child, are in extremely serious condition. The condition of many patients gradually improves

▪️ Putin addressed the Russians: 11 defendants were detained, including 4 perpetrators, everyone will receive fair punishment - including those who stand behind the terrorists

▪️ Ukrainian trace: the shooters were driving towards Ukraine for a reason - a “window” had been prepared for them there and there were “corresponding contacts.” Many Russian politicians spoke harshly on this topic, directly linking the terrorist attack to Kiev.

▪️ A member of the Picnic group was found, which was supposed to perform at Crocus on the fateful day: according to a RIA Novosti source, the head of the production hid in the dressing room and then got out through the basement

▪️ Contrary to rumors, the terrorists did not and do not have Russian citizenship, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation assured. All perpetrators of the terrorist attack are foreigners

▪️ There is enough blood for the wounded, said Deputy Prime Minister Golikova, but Muscovites still stand in hours-long lines at donor points. “I can’t sit at home, what if my blood saves someone,” one of the volunteers told RIA Novosti

▪️ A new round of discussion around the death penalty: Slutsky called for “making an exception from the moratorium for terrorists.” United Russia promised to deeply study the topic and “make a decision that will meet the mood of society”

▪️ The rubble of Crocus is being dismantled by hand - mountains of twisted metal. Flowers are brought to spontaneous memorials in Moscow, other cities of Russia and abroad in an endless stream