Putin during a meeting with Capitaine Ibrahim Traoré - part 2

Putin during a meeting with Capitaine Ibrahim Traoré:

Today, we are united by a common goal: the fight against terrorism and extremism. We will continue to assist the Republic in restoring legality and constitutional order, and support efforts to suppress radical groups that remain in certain areas of Burkina Faso. Over the past two years, we have made significant progress in developing mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields.

Putin held a meeting with Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traoré, thanking him for his visit to commemorate Victory Day.