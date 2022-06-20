VACCINE POISON, This Video is Banned, June 20, 2022

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They are poisoning us with all their vaccines -- the aluminum is going into the brain??? Never investigated. The ingredients in vaccines are debilitating and poison.
Germ Theory Explained
http://www.laleva.org/eng/2004/05/louis_pasteur_vs_antoine_bchamp_and_the_germ_theory_of_disease_causation_1.html?fbclid=IwAR2HIMgMgGoBvp7W1Oai7L2gXM-nBrwMxDA4S9qx06PlM8ThgSE59tL41XI
Rumble Link
https://rumble.com/v194t89-why-is-this-video-banned-6-20-22.html